To the editor:
On Oct. 23, Nature Medicine published a study claiming that by simply wearing masks at higher rates, Americans could prevent as many as 130,000 COVID-19 fatalities by the end of February 2021. Produced by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation, or IHME, this was immediately followed by a New York Times headline attributing another “130,000 deaths” to the 230,000 already laid by Biden at Trump’s door!
By now, it shouldn’t really surprise anyone to learn that IHME’s findings contained an error that even minimal scrutiny should have caught.
They assumed that the U.S. mask-adoption rate stood at only 49% as of late September, and therefore had plenty of room to increase to “universal adoption” (85 – 95%). According to a more recent survey, however, America’s mask-adoption rate has hovered around 80% since the summer (Ie, a new mandate would add only a few percentage points to the mask-adoption rate instead of nearly doubling it). This agrees with my own observations of virtually universal mask use at places like Wal-Mart and Home Depot (although I did observe two personnel exceptions at a surgical center and a pharmacist with an exposed nose).
Conclusion: We are going to have to look elsewhere to explain the recent increase in confirmed cases. This does not require rocket science, we have closed our windows and gone back to school. Most of the transfers to those who are most vulnerable are occurring in our homes where the rules relax and the exposure times increase by several orders of magnitude. To protect me and Betsy, our Salt Lake daughter has not visited since mid-summer. If we want to make a meaningful contribution, we will all have to make the same sacrifice to protect the most vulnerable among us (ie the “focused protection” (triage) proposed in the October 4 Great Barrington declaration that has been endorsed by 46,000 medical and public health professionals and 618,000 concerned citizens).
The local guilt trip suggested by Bear River health and political leaders is BS!
Policymakers up to and including the governor of Utah and the incoming U.S. president are likely basing their case for sweeping new regulations on unsound scientific advice and overstated promises. What are they going to do when Trump isn’t around to shoulder the blame!
Kent Morrill
Providence