Painted on the outside of a bus that travels around town I read something along the lines of "Cowboy Up is not a coping skill."
I beg to differ. Please allow me to explain. I grew up on a dairy farm, had my own horse, adored Roy Rogers and Dale Evans as well as the Lone Ranger. What did these cowboys and cowgirls do? They faced adversity and fear with courage and tenacity, with honor and integrity as part of their very souls. They were kind to others, to children, and to animals. If they were afraid to do something, but it was the right thing to do, they did it anyway. They in effect, “cowboyed up" and “cowgirled up."
When one grows up around horses, the mantra is, if you get bucked off a horse, get right back on. There is a lot of wisdom in that. It is facing one's fears and controlling those fears before the fears control you!
There was so much wisdom in the cowboy heroes' lives of yesteryear. Now, being "old,” close to 70 years, I am STILL affected by those words of wisdom in a good way. Because every time I face something hard, I say to myself — albeit with kindness to self, but with a determination to overcome what would bring me down — “Cowgirl up Diana!" And I am not talking about saddling my horse — I am talking about becoming resilient, facing one's fears, and caring about others — even in the very storm of adversity.
How I wish the youth of today could have horses — those who want them. For me, as a youth, owning and loving my own horse and running as one into the wind — allowed me "to lose my mind and find my soul." Just as Ella did in the wondrous Disney Cinderella movie, whose mantra was, "Have courage and be kind." Another way to “cowboy up." No matter what is happening, eventually one gets through the adversity and may even find sunshine after the rain.
Hmmm, maybe IF the youth of today had their own horse, with the cowboy/cowgirl background that I had, they WOULD then understand that “cowboy up" is indeed a coping mechanism!