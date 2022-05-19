Pres Lincoln once said “Fellow citizens, we cannot escape history.” That said, the groups of CRT, BLM, and wokeism are doing more harm to America than we care to admit. Have racial injustices been sometimes unfair? Yes, but we are supposed to learn from history and build on those mistakes, not enhance them to further divide us.
I can only imagine Dr. King and Rosa Parks spinning in the graves rather than doing handstands as the left would have us believe. Biden himself (in many newsclips) shows racism. I submit that Ditzo Harris and Catch & Release Jackson are just tokens for his showing his own racism.
I reflect over many past years of many of our great musical artists and actors such as Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr., Al Jolson, Sidney Poitier, Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Redd Foxx, Ed Bradley, just to name a few. Athletes as Jackie Robinson, Art Shell, Tony Dorsett, and so on. Did they all have their challenges? You bet they did. But America accepted them for their talents and not for them yelling racism like Colin Kaepernick did. The left is so hellbent on dividing America because of their own racism agenda.
On the Supreme Court justices. The insider who leaked the pre-document of Judge Alito’s should spend the rest of their sorry life in prison. I submit it was planned that way to discredit the court because the left wants to pack it this fall. Think about the leak. Within about an hour, protestors went nationwide. That couldn’t have been without pre-organization by an insider. Some justices are being harassed which is illegal by Constitution statutes.
Now we have a “disinformation czar” paid for by your tax dollars. I thought that CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Racheal Maddow, Don Lemon, Brian Seltzer, Joy Behar and The New York Times were already the anointed ones. Finally, on 5-18, Bozo said he doesn’t care about gas prices and he declared no more Mr. nice guy. He’s going on full attack on the GOP. My guess is he doesn’t even know what the word attack means.