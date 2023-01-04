In November, the much-anticipated Republican rout turned into a humiliatingly paltry net gain of eight seats in the House of Representatives with a net loss of one in the senate. The “red wave” proved to be scarcely an anemic trickle. The midterms are supposed to be a referendum of the political party in power. It seems that a highly unpopular Democrat party led by a corrupt, confused, and compromised president should have been easily and decisively defeated. Genuine leader-statesmen should have risen to the occasion to alleviate the suffering the people faced with high crime, high inflation, a diminishing economy at home, and diminishing respect abroad. That was not the case.
As usual, the Republican establishment failed the American people. One may retort that they regained marginal power in the House, putting the brakes on Biden’s destructive agenda. As a conservative, why complain? All of Utah’s congressional delegation are Republican. Yes, but what kind of Republicans are they? Do they serve their constituents or themselves? Let’s see…
1. While the Utah’s inflation rate approaches 11% (about 2% more than the national average) further impoverishing poor and middleclass Utahns; Representatives Curtis (See SL Tribune, 4/10/20) and Moore (see SL Tribune, 7/26/21) are enriching themselves with insider stock trading.
2. Only one of Utah’s congressional delegation has ever served in the military. Can we really trust those who refused to swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, or their fellow citizens, to govern us now? Mitt Romney received draft deferments while supporting the Vietnam War (and the draft) as a college student, then shamelessly used his LDS mission for still another deferment. It seems that Romney is willing to let others sacrifice for their country, while making no such sacrifice himself. My brother was against the war in Vietnam, but went there (and was wounded) after completing his LDS mission. Unlike Romney, he sacrificed for others.
3. Of course, the primary purpose of government is to protect the people. Violent crime in our capitol city has increased 26% year-over-year, giving Salt Lake City the dubious distinction of making the list of one of the nation’s “most dangerous” cities (see Fox 13, 3/15/2022). Do you remember Governor Cox doing, or even saying, anything about the dramatic rise in crime on his watch?
It is clear, that many of Utah’s Republican “leaders” are well connected but lack civic character. They look more and more like deep-state Democrats with each new election cycle. I call on the voters of Utah break the cycle of diminishing economic and civic freedom. Become more service-oriented yourselves and look for atypical politicians who will protect the freedoms and interests of the people.
