Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In November, the much-anticipated Republican rout turned into a humiliatingly paltry net gain of eight seats in the House of Representatives with a net loss of one in the senate. The “red wave” proved to be scarcely an anemic trickle. The midterms are supposed to be a referendum of the political party in power. It seems that a highly unpopular Democrat party led by a corrupt, confused, and compromised president should have been easily and decisively defeated. Genuine leader-statesmen should have risen to the occasion to alleviate the suffering the people faced with high crime, high inflation, a diminishing economy at home, and diminishing respect abroad. That was not the case.

As usual, the Republican establishment failed the American people. One may retort that they regained marginal power in the House, putting the brakes on Biden’s destructive agenda. As a conservative, why complain? All of Utah’s congressional delegation are Republican. Yes, but what kind of Republicans are they? Do they serve their constituents or themselves? Let’s see…

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.