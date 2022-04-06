In Jimmy Fallon-esque style, I wanted to sit down and write a thank-you note, albeit in actual sincerity. Thank you, CVTD Employees, for being reliable for those who depend on riding the bus. I have been a frequent patron of Cache Valley’s free, public bus system (CVTD) since the day I moved to Logan. I have relied on the bus both as a pedestrian dependent on footpaths, and as a driver with a temporarily decommissioned vehicle, and have not always managed to arrange my place of work within a couple miles. A couple days before New Year’s Eve last year, December 27th, a flurry-heavy snowstorm blew through Cache Valley; I watched from the curb at the transit center as the flakes mounted and the cars edged forward. Employees informed us bus riders that our routes will be quite delayed. One of the Nibley/South Logan buses made its precarious journey all the way back to the transit center, only to get stuck in the gutter upon rolling into the entryway. CVTD law enforcement surrounded the end of the bus angling out into traffic and employees worked incrementally, shoveling, stepping on the gas, and salting, to rescue the distressed bus. That bus happened to be the one I was waiting for to go to work, but in all of my years riding with the CVTD, this was a first for a failed departure to work.
If it weren’t for people willing to shovel walkways, salt vehicular and pedestrian paths, communicate with others amidst a dizzying storm in their faces outside, drive the same route every day and look out for lone travelers waiting on the side of the road next to a designated sign, some of us in Cache Valley would not be able to make it to work or school in the wintertime. Their reliability translates to other fellow people in Cache Valley being able to continue providing for themselves and their families, and I think they are aware of that, and keep things together as much as they have because of this awareness. I have friends who, as fellow CVTD passengers, rely on the bus because they are unable to drive, yet they are hard workers at their places of work. So thank you, CVTD employees!