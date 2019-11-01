To the editor:
The slide into the “pit of despair” by the modern Democrat Party has exponentially accelerated into the abyss. Almost every single day another filthy, sinister plot by Democrats to drag down America is unearthed. I can hear you good Democrats cry “Foul.” However, what I don’t hear is anyone making even a scintilla of an effort to stand up to the abject evil of their leaders.
Honestly, I can’t decide whether Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Loretta Lynch, James Comey, Barack Obama, Maxine Waters, the Clintons or the “deep state” mercenaries are the dirtiest politicians ever. Every single one has been uncovered in their constant lies yet remain relatively unblemished due to an amoral, inept, devious and corrupt media. In any world with equal justice, the aforementioned lawbreakers would be behind bars eating baloney sandwiches. How about it you good America loving Democrats? Stand up and be counted, but be prepared to be attacked by your own hatemongers.
Lest my detractors have an empty quiver, how many more made-up scandals or bombshell announcements can you come up with? The Democrat strategy reminds me of the game “Wack-A-Mole” popular at amusement parks. How can you explain this illegal so-called impeachment and the fact that it’s being done completely in the dark? Since light is a great disinfectant, that helps explain the light-speed race to the “Dark Side” where truth, honesty, integrity and love aren’t registered as anything more than a bunch of random letters. The “Dark Side” masks anything and everything good and decent.
It just hit me! I have the perfect candidate for the Democratic challenge for POTUS. Darth Vader would be perfect! I wonder if his residency would qualify him? I mean, since truth and facts are anathema to the current Democrat leaders, they could simply cozy up to the mainstream media and make it work. Oh wait! They can’t cozy up to the Democrats because they are the Democratic Party. That incestuous relationship is why CNN, MSNBC, the Huffington Post, Move-on.org, etc, etc, etc. all report the same lies using exactly the same daily catch phrases. The question that should be asked is who funds all this pure crapola? Does the name George Soros mean anything? It might to anyone paying attention. George Soros? Darth Vader? Hmmmm. Well, at least George is sadly somewhere on this planet so it might be easier to nominate him if Darth Vader is in another galaxy far, far away. Just wondering.
What none of you want to admit is that Trump is the only man that could stand up to the incessant assaults driven not by facts but driven solely by pure hate.
David B. Kerr
Preston