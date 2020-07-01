To the editor:
Here are 3 COVID19 facts gleaned from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) websites. I have not seen this information generally reported in the mainstream media. I suppose because it doesn’t fit the official narrative. To read the hand-wringing, hyperventilating reports in the media, one would expect to see bodies in the streets.
Fact 1 — CDC reports hospitalizations for COVID have been steadily decreasing since mid-April and are now about 1/3 of what they were at that time, even considering the “new surge” of cases.
The “new surge” cases don’t seem to be serious enough to require hospitalization.
Fact 2 — The CDC infection fatality rate for COVID is now estimated to be .26%. That is, 2.6 people out of 1000 can be expected to die from COVID. This is compared to the mortality rate for influenza of 2 people per 1000.
We never considered destroying the economy or instituting martial law for influenza. Why is COVID considered to be so catastrophic?
Source: This number is based on the CDC’s latest Planning Scenarios at this link:
See scenario #5 – it is the one considered by the CDC to be most likely to occur going forward based on historical data.
(The .004 overall rate is adjusted by .65 to reflect all infected people, not just people with symptoms)
Source for influenza statistic: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/flu.htm
Fact 3—WHO says there is no direct evidence that wearing facemasks prevents healthy people from getting COVID.
Here is the actual quote from WHO: “At present, there is no direct evidence (from studies on COVID19 and in healthy people in the community) on the effectiveness of universal masking of healthy people in the community to prevent infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.”
Source: https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/332293/WHO-2019-nCov-IPC_Masks-2020.4-eng.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y
Look on page 6 in the paragraph entitled “Available evidence.”
WHO recommends we wear masks because they might do some good. However, the bottom line is – there is no direct evidence that it helps.
Even the Herald Journal has some happy pandemic news. Oops, how’d that happen? See June 25th, page A3 “For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks… The vast majority of people recover.”
I support Governor Herbert, the Cache County Council and governments in all states and localities in their efforts to re-open our economy and try to repair the damage that has been caused by governments reaching beyond their bounds.
The government’s “cure” for this disease has been much worse than the disease itself.
Robert Tanner
Providence