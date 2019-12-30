To the editor:
Among young people, dating and attraction are some of the primary motivators behind social interaction. Arthur Schopenhauer was a German philosopher who posited a concept known as Schopenhauer’s will. He argued that the fundamental motivator of human interaction was the insatiable will to life and self-perpetuation. Whether or not you agree with that, the desire for relationships and reproduction is undoubtedly one of our primary motivators. The task of finding a compatible mate is an essential task nearly every individual is confronted with in their life.
For students here in Utah, dating is a crucial part of the college experience, and it is therefore absolutely necessary to approach the subject from an analytical perspective. Dating is one of the most fiercely competitive domains of human interaction, and requires that one is strategic if they want to play the game correctly. There are many signals of attraction between two individuals and if understood correctly, eliminate the ambiguity that frustrates so many people during their dating years.
The cocktail party effect is the human brain’s ability to filter auditory information into varying levels of cognitive awareness. If one is at a noisy cocktail party, despite the background noise, they will be able to hear their own name if called upon. The brain will hear its own name, categorize that information as important and allow it to enter the conscious mind. Likewise, if someone is attracted to another person, that person’s voice will register as more important in the other person’s brain. Therefore, a potential way to gauge interest is to ask a group of people a question quietly and to see who perks up first.
Flirtation is a lot like lie detection. In lie detection, a stimuli can only be considered a lie indicator if it occurs uniquely within five seconds of the purported lie and is a deviation from the subject’s behavioral baseline. If someone always fidgets, it doesn’t mean that they’re lying when they fidget. If someone never fidgets however, but fidgets directly after being questioned about something, it might be an indicator that they’re lying. The same applies to flirtation. Indicators of interest will be deviations from an individual’s standard behavioral baseline when confronted by the presence of someone they’re attracted to, like playing with one’s hair.
These are only two examples of an incredibly complex and nuanced social environment. Dating and sexual selection is an unavoidable part of life; you entered the game based purely on the fact that you were born. If you’re going to be forced to play the game, you might as well aim to play the game well, and that starts with strategy and understanding the psychology contained within this article.
Kristian Fors
Logan