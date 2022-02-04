Singer David Archuleta recently released a heartfelt monologue on Instagram. In his 50-minute segment, he shared his struggle reconciling his experience of same-sex attraction with his belief in God and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through tears, he shared that he has come to understand that he is more likely to marry a man than a woman.
Archuleta’s heartbreaking story highlights the tension that many LGBTQ+ Latter-day Saints feel as they navigate conflict between their identities. Research has confirmed that the tension that LGBTQ+ Latter-day Saints feel is associated with depression, anxiety, and poor mental health.
As a young, queer Mormon, I too felt the tension of being pulled by two seemingly incompatible worlds. Like Archuleta, I also waited till well past college to share my experience with others, fearing eternal and tangible ramifications. Sometimes, I wonder what the cost of all of the waiting has been, both to me and to Archuleta.
Although there is now a fair amount of research describing how LGBTQ+ Latter-day Saints navigate their identities — and about public opinion supporting same-sex marriage — there is nothing that describes the longer-term implications of coming out or staying engaged with the church. Because no one has systematically studied these implications, we cannot know how holding this tension between these identities ultimately impacts the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ Latter-day Saints.
With my team at Utah State University, we are launching a 10-year, longitudinal study that looks at the long-term implications of ways of navigating LGBTQ+ and Latter-day Saint identities. Help us remedy this lack of knowledge by being part of this study or sharing it with someone who is currently an active member of the church and identifies as LGBTQ+.