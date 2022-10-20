Along with its gorgeous colors, autumn is one of my favorite seasons because I have the opportunity to vote for leaders who support us all. This year, one of my votes will go to David Zook for Cache County executive.
For the past 18 months, I’ve been in many capacity-building situations where David worked to build a better world for Cache Valley citizens, especially those most vulnerable. As a board member of Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC), I appreciated David’s support for CRIC to Governor Cox and his staff to help CRIC with Afghan resettlement. This effort afforded Cache Valley the opportunity to aid those who helped our US military personnel. As the daughter of a Vietnam veteran and the mother-in-law of an active duty soldier, who served in Afghanistan, I deeply appreciated David’s support.
David’s tireless attention to mental health issues, housing opportunities for all citizens, and work as the chair of the homeless council, including support for the community coalition to establish a much needed warming center in Cache Valley are all praiseworthy. David’s work on the open space bond, which will afford my grandchildren and yours a beautiful Cache Valley, is outstanding.
David is a thoughtful and forward-looking public servant, who is rooted in Cache Valley’s most prized quality: taking care of each other. I appreciate his fiscal management and I admire his work ethic (he seems to be everywhere). I hope you will join me in casting your ballot for David Zook.
