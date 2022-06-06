To the editor:
Capitalism is often unfair. Socialism provides uniform poverty. Hooray for capitalism, I say, and Elon Musk provides a good example of what’s wonderful about capitalism. He accomplished the seemingly impossible. Everybody knows that you can't start a car company in the USA, let alone a weird electric car company. Elon Musk didn't get the memo, I guess. He made it look easy. He deserves an immense reward for accomplishing amazing things. For Elon Musk to be successful, though, he had to have had clean air, clean water, good teachers, protection from criminals, good nutrition, good health services, and his brains not blown out by a mentally ill person who easily purchased a weapon of war. Yay capitalism; but for capitalism to work, it also needs a pinch of socialism. Picture the USA as a big family living in a big house. Our family has had its ups and downs, but I think it's fair to say that we are a successful family with a good house that we take pride in because we built it ourselves. Well, that's how I feel about our USA house. I'm not eager to waste money but I'm willing to pay for a nice house with nice things in it. Let’s have limited government but the government we have should be good government that just works without a whole lot of drama. Government shouldn't be riddled with corrupt practices such as gerrymandered voting districts, voter suppression, and dark money politics. The tap water shouldn't have lead in it. There shouldn't be greenhouse gases piling up in the atmosphere. The infrastructure should be top drawer. The education system should be top drawer, and the children getting their educations shouldn't be at risk of having their brains blown out by mentally ill people who have easy access to weapons of war. Don't you want to live in a nice house? What, you want to live in a crummy shack of a country? How might sensible people bring about good government? "Participate in your democracy" seems like something our parents told us, doesn't it? Boring. It took me 70 years to figure out that this boring advice is how we heal today’s sick political system. Participate. Put forth candidates who see public service as honorable work worth doing with care and competence and then help them get elected. I have a photo I'm proud of. I'm with Becky Edwards and another volunteer at the Cache Valley Utah Republican Convention in March of 2022. She's running for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Mike Lee. 1. She has a fine track record in the Utah Legislature. 2. She takes a pragmatic problem-solving approach to public service.
Charles Ashurst
Logan