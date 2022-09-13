Pres Lincoln said “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we lose our freedoms, it will come from within.” Today we are witnessing first hand our own destruction because of the Jackass Party as well as a few Rinos who have gotten mega rich by duping and lying to Americans at every turn.
It truly amazes me how anyone can support the asinine concepts of the left.
Bozo Biden won’t finish the border wall, but he is spending (at your expense) a $500K wall around one of his estates. He is now taxing you for another $1T for rich spoiled brats to pay for their education while you suffer more inflation because of him.
Do you know those craven people are allowing surgical practices calling it “genderaffirming changes” on young children. Some parents of a young girl had a hospital in D.C. remove her breast glands that left a scar from armpit to armpit. That young lady will have that scar forever. I submit that is child abuse at very high levels, and it cannot be reversed.
The new IRS is now coming harder at you. On 8-24, it was reported that the Amish are being targeted for “skirting” the FDA and IRS for selling/trading their goods without a middleman. One particular Amish farmer has been assessed $250K to pay or go to jail.
Bozo Biden and his goons thrive on giving America both middle fingers for making a living of any kind. The left is now saying the words “pervert & pedifile” are racist and you must call them a “minor attracted person.” I will call them what they really are. #$@%*#.
I respectfully submit that the Biden bunch needs many breath mints each day for the BS they spread.
Wake up and smell something more than the BS coming from DC. They all need to be in a memory care unit on another planet. Nov. 8 is closer than you think. America cannot sustain the malfeasance of this current administration much longer.