To the editor:

Pres Lincoln said “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we lose our freedoms, it will come from within.” Today we are witnessing first hand our own destruction because of the Jackass Party as well as a few Rinos who have gotten mega rich by duping and lying to Americans at every turn.

