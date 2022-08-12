To the editor:
Phew, where to begin. The Jackass Party is being unmasked for who they really are with a yellow streak down their backs.
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said it best, “Integrity is the lifeblood of a democracy. Deceit is a poison in its veins. Power does not change you, it just unmasks who you really are.”
On Roe vs Wade, women have several options from keeping your legs crossed to having tubes tied. Men, condoms to a vasectomy. Problem solved on both sides. The left is working to have a “gender suppression” pill (hid from parents) be given to K-4th grade kids to mix them up with who they really are.
They want to defund police and suggest social workers should visit perpetrators of crime and ask them not to do it again. Yah right, good luck with that concept.
According to a retired DEA agent (Derek Maltz), at least 250 people, mostly teens, die each day from Fentanyl. That's 91,250 each year. Captain Calamity Biden owns each one of those deaths.
Your “clean air czar” John Kerry flies all over the world in a private jet at your expense. Do you know his wife, Teresa Heinz, is an heir to the Heinz food processing industry? They rely on fossil fuels to produce the many condiments you enjoy on a daily basis. He has no argument on climate regulations.
On electric cars, our power grids are outdated and overworked. I suggest before you invest in an E.V., you ask the price of a replacement battery. You will be shocked (pun) at the expense.
If you have ever witnessed a battery explosion like I and others who have worked in the auto industry, it's not a pretty sight. Crashes can and will expose all occupants to harmful acid fumes and possible death from the explosion. Firefighters will be expected to find other alternatives because water and electricity don’t mix well. The dunderheads pushing E.V.s should be required to see firsthand the damage that can/will do to all involved.
Fossil fuel powered equipment is used to mine all the ingredients of those batteries and mostly comes from China. Recycling is also very toxic and hard to do and dispose of.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield
