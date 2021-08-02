Squad member AOC (all out crazy) is spreading lies that the Repubs are the ones defunding police departments. She lies a lot. Dem-run cities like Chicago, New York, Portland, etc., have had an influx of shootings/killings up from 45% to as high as 800%, and sadly to say, reports are mostly Blacks on Blacks. Remember the Clown Obama/Bozo Biden administration was responsible for the “Fast & Furious” gun running to Mexico. So, where’s the argument? There is none.
Ms. Lex Scott, the leader (?) of Utah’s BLM is totally off her rocker about our coveted flag. She needs to go back to Pennsylvania where she came from.
Advertisement
No disrespect to those who truly benefit from assisted-living facilities, Bozo Joe has taken steps for the White House which once stood for power and respect and turned it into an assisted-living headquarters for those who are too lazy to work and expect “forever” handouts. Bozo (McFly) has pinned a sign on our backs that says “Kick Me.”
He also has the highest amount of staffers drawing over $200 million combined yearly payroll in history, and we are getting nothing in return except higher debt and massive inflation and a firehose enema. Ouch, that hurts doesn’t it?
More each day Joe is showing signs of not enough gray matter to knit a pair of sneakers for a hummingbird. Instead it’s more like a cobweb for the black widow spiders (Dems) who wish to kill you of a slow death so you won’t notice. Please, wake up and smell the roses, not the “outhouse”
Story continues below video
Texas governor, Gregg Abbott, has taken steps to punish AWOL Dems for not showing up for state business. Instead they went to D.C. to spread more COVID. What an irresponsible bunch of nincompoops. I applaud him for doing so.
With the left wanting to erase the word Dixie from the vocabulary, the raging fire in California is named, of all things, The Dixie Fire. Hypocrisy.
Finally, Bozo Joe goes into a bar and sees a nice looking lady and sits by her. He then asks, “ Excuse me, do I come here often?”