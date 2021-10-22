Again, you can’t make some stuff up. On 10-4-21, the National School Board Association wants the Department of Justice to declare, label, and prosecute parents as “domestic terrorists” for standing up for their kids and protesting against the “Critical Race Theory,” allowing an explicit sexual curriculum, and mandates for masks and vaxes. This all comes from the totally insane left agenda.
My dad (rest his soul) was a schoolteacher in the ‘40’s and ‘50’s before his death and would spin in his grave at high speed over this kind of jackassery. On 9-28-21, the FDA reported an estimated 5.5 million blackmarket pills were sold in the U.S.A. with approximately 30% being laced with Fentonyl resulting in over 100K teenage deaths so far this year. I submit Biden owns all those statistics based on his incompetence.
However, the latest poll does show he has united America — against him — with only a 34% approval rating and falling. He hosts events in a mock-up room away from the White House with a teleprompter to be read more easily and he still gaffs. He is truly a blemish on America.
On the debt ceiling debacle. Many years ago while attending USU, I took a history class on economics. We were taught that the original tax code provided first for the city in which you lived, then the county, state and the smallest amount went to the federal govt. I submit, it must have been a Democrat president that must have flipped it.
I also recall a gentleman named Abe Lincoln signed a proclamation ending slavery. The jackass party wishes to re-enslave you for their gains and greed.
Folks, if you believe the CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, etc. fear mongers, I invite you to closely listen to their scripted narrative of exact words, tone, and endings. It all sounds like a broken record with little variance.
Cravin people like Romney, Pelosi, Schummer, McConnel, and yes Biden, have a way of duping you into being a credulous person who doesn’t appreciate a morning sunrise or an awesome sunset. They only want to own your spirit and your soul. Not theirs.