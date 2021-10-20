Density proponents like Providence City Council candidate Ryan Moeller suggested that if we don’t manage growth (build density housing), the state of Utah will force it upon us. That’s misleading. Utah statutes do require cities and counties to monitor progress in making affordable housing available. That plan in is full swing in Cache Valley as 800 to 1,000 new rental units will come on the market in Cache Valley by April. Cache Valley is doing its share. Advocates of density housing along with developers try to create alarm among citizens with these threats.
As I see it, developers are looking for new ways to spend cheap money being doled out by state and federal governments. During the latest Legislative session, Utah lawmakers allocated $35 million to build affordable housing units. In May, another $70 million in federal COVID stimulus money was earmarked for affordable housing. Developers are the winners here as this $105 million becomes low-interest loans and grants for apartment projects.
Providence residents have organized and taken all the right steps to preserve their community. They must not only appeal to local elected officials; they must sound the alarm to state representatives as well. Don’t let Utah become California where 50 years ago government-funded developer loan programs and redevelopment agency tax credits made developers rich while they claimed to do good for mankind. They will completely alter the character of your community then flee to some far-off, quiet oasis far away from the chaos they have left you in.