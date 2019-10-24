To the editor:
I am writing this letter on behalf of the Cache Valley Historical Society Board of Directors and at their request. In a recent public meeting, Logan city and developer Dan Lofgren of Cowboy Partners of Salt Lake City discussed conceptual plans for demolition and redevelopment of the site currently occupied by the Emporium on Main Street in Logan.
In pursuant of our mission and purpose, one of which is to “Encourage public participation in the preservation of sites, buildings and objects significant in Utah and Cache Valley history and culture,” the Executive Board of Directors of the Cache Valley Historical Society would like to offer the following comments;
First, the society applauds and fully supports the efforts of Logan city and Cache County to preserve and rejuvenate Logan’s Historic Central Business District on Main Street. Moreover, we are excited about the creation of the “Historical Theater District” and the current efforts to enhance and beautify Center Street between Main Street and First West. We believe a more pedestrian-friendly environment on Center Street will benefit both theater-goers and local businesses as well as create an awareness of the importance and benefits of historical preservation to the public.
Secondly, regarding the Center Block Plan, we are deeply concerned with the architectural design the developer presented at the last public meeting. We recognize the overall plan does offer some exciting possibilities for the site, including an open plaza, an ice rink for winter use as well as a performance stage for summer concerts, new commercial retail with adjacent cafés, shops and galleries. We also understand the potentially positive effects of new housing area as well as the need to address parking with a parking terrace. However, we strongly urge the city to insist that the architectural design be sympathetic to and reflect the historical nature of Main Street. We feel the design presented at the meeting was both inappropriate and out of place for Logan’s Historic Central Business district. Given its proximity to the Logan Tabernacle as well as other structures on the National Historic Register we feel it is critical that the Center Block development be in harmony with the historic nature of the Center and Main Street block development.
J. Scott Bushman
Hyrum