To the editor:
For anyone who needs to hear it (including me):
— This is not the apocalypse. It never has been and it never will be. Yes, there are bad things happening, but when are there not? Bad things happen, and then, through forces almost completely outside of your control, they resolve, and new bad things flow in to take their place. Just because things are slightly more bad than usual does not mean that civilization is collapsing.
— You may think it is a good idea to fall down a hole of endless news to "stay informed.” It is not. This is a trap your brain creates to fill the endless belly of that beast called "anxiety.” There is absolutely no point to growing increasingly despondent over events you have absolutely no control over (aside from wearing a mask, of course). Besides, we all know that good news doesn't sell.
— The status quo is overrated. There's all this talk of "returning to normalcy,” but has anyone ever thought that normalcy isn't all it's cracked up to be? Just about 60 years ago, "normalcy" was segregation and outright, unabashed hatred towards minorities (OK, we may still be working on that one). The point is, things change, sometimes for the worse, and sometimes for the better. Just think: How will the bad stuff right now make things good later on? Could so many people have attended those protests if they still had jobs to worry about? And so on. Just remember that things will always make sense in hindsight.
— Admit it: Most of us have just been mildly inconvenienced by everything. We have to order out, we can only watch old sports matches, most of the stuff we've been looking forward to has been put off by about a year. But some of us haven't. Some people are going through some major stuff right now. Just repeat to yourself, "it could be worse,” because it seriously, seriously could.
— Wear a mask. No, really, wear a mask, you plague rats. I don't want to have to say it again. Do it.
— And, seriously, stop complaining about everything while we're at it. "2020 sucks" jokes have never been, and will never be, funny, and tend to just make everyone's anxiety worse. Keep quiet about your problems and help everyone forget about their own.
— In bad times, find the things you love to do most, and bury yourself in them, so deep you can't get out. I've played way too many video games these past few months, and I'm all the better for it.
— Wear a mask, OK?
— Finally, things will get better. Really. They will. We may have to work for it, but they will. I promise.
Parker Faux
Hyde Park