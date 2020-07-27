To the editor:
In the last couple of weeks, school districts have started providing previews of what the 2020-21 school-year plan will look like in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most school districts are including some kind of online platform option. Now that schoolwork will continue online, not only do our kids need support but so do parents.
Tech companies like Google, Zoom, and Facebook have become great resources for me with tips and tools to help manage and support the use of technology. Teach From Home, a free tool from Google, provides family adventure ideas, fun and engaging coding curriculum, apps that can help kids develop and many other tools to help engage students. I want my kids to be excited about the upcoming school year, and using these digital resources to make distance learning run smoother at home and school has become invaluable for the times we are in and helps us take advantage of this precious time with our kids.
Valerie Emery
Smithfield