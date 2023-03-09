I am writing to express my deep disappointment at the recent removal of my drill coach, Ashley Coats (Green Canyon High School), who has been an integral part of our school for many years. Not only a coach, Ashley has been an instrumental mentor and a friend to me but has also helped shape me into the person I am today.
Throughout my time as an athlete under her guidance, I learned important life-long skills such as discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. Her influence has not only impacted me but countless other student-athletes as well.
It is clear that she was highly qualified and well-liked, this year winning the state award, Drill Coach of the Year, which is a testament to her dedication at Green Canyon High School. It is unfortunate that her dismissal was not based on merit, but rather on some other extraneous factors, none which have been made evident to her athletes.
I strongly believe that our coach fulfilled the responsibility of being a coach. She taught my team how to maintain good sportsmanship. By having good sportsmanship and being kind to our competitors, we represented our families, community, but most importantly our team, with the highest standards.
Ashley cares about each athlete, but not because they are athletes, but instead, because of the time we spent together in early morning practices, late night bus rides, or halftime performances. I knew my coach saw each and every girl on the drill team as more than just an athlete. Ultimately, she saw us as people. People with a large amount of potential, potential to do our best, potential to achieve our goals, and potential to be successful far beyond a first-place trophy.
