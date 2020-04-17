To the editor:
I am writing this letter to inform those around the Ellis Elementary school that with the students not going back to school before the end of the school year they will be starting the demolition of Ellis elementary early. This in itself is not a problem, but there is a problem when I found out that they will be forced by the district office to leave a lot of items in the school to go to the dump when it is torn down. Not just junk either but possibly chairs, book shelves, desks and the likes. Many families who have gone to Ellis or had children that attended there I am sure would love to get some of those items instead of hauling them to the trash. My family for one would like to get a brick from the wall and maybe one of the hallway bells as a memento of all the years spent at that school. Why would they just throw away things like that? At least donate them to the DI or Somebody’s Attic.
This is the problem when government-funded entities do business. It is wasteful and makes no sense. If nothing else, just put it out on the curb in front of the school with a “take me” sign. I would bet a few stores could use the large book shelves from the library and class rooms if they are not going to be hauled off as well. They now have more time on their hands than planned, so there really is no excuse to just scrap everything.
I tried reaching the district office but have yet to get a reply from the message that I left. Even with the COVID-19 issues, many of these items could be picked up by single individuals or on a scheduled basis so as not to draw a crowd. When my high school was torn down, they sold the bricks as a fundraiser for the arts and sports, and I still have two of them as bookends in my office.
Alvin Jensen
Logan