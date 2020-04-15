To the editor:
Our local response to COVID-19 is a balancing act; illness and death populate one side of the scale while negative financial, emotional, and educational impacts occupy the other. Therefore, it is imperative that we strive to inform ourselves and positively influence our local response to COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control has published response guidelines for families, schools, and workplaces (among others) for the sake of mitigating community transmission of COVID-19, and those guidelines are based upon either minimal, moderate, or substantial levels of transmission. Here in Cache Valley our community responses on all accounts reflect the admonitions given for regions affected by substantial disease transmission. To illustrate, we are experiencing long-term school dismissals, religious gatherings are on hold, and nonessential work travel is barred. However, is it the case that the Bear River region is, indeed, experiencing substantial COVID-19 transmission that merits such drastic responses?
The CDC defines substantial transmission as indicated by large scale community transmission, a significant impact on healthcare staffing, and multiple cases within communal settings like healthcare facilities, schools, mass gatherings etc. So, does COVID-19 transmission in our area qualify as substantial? First of all, as per the Bear River Health Department on April 15, there have been 49 cases of COVID-19 in this jurisdiction. Does 49 cases constitute “large-scale community transmission?” Is healthcare staffing significantly impacted? Do they have adequate staff, equipment, and tests, and how severe are the risks placed on healthcare personnel? Have there been multiple cases originating within specific healthcare facilities, schools, etc.?
As civilians, most of us do not have access to information that might answer these questions, but as citizens of a republic, wherein the citizenry should be sovereign, it is our duty to inform ourselves and endeavor to positively influence public policy. We cannot afford passivity, accepting whatever comes and hoping to be taken care of, because the balancing act that is the COVID-19 response affects our health and the safety of our friends in the medical institution, our paychecks and our business community, and the educations of our children. So, ask officials at the health department or your family practitioner to help you comprehend “substantial transmission” so that you can assess the appropriateness of our response. Fact check the information and policy guidelines you receive against various sources such as the Centers for Disease Control, Sweden’s Ministry of Health, or the World Health Organization. And finally, act upon what you learn to advocate for yourself, your family, and your community.
Mark Van Slyke
Logan