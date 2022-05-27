To the editor:
“‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens,” is the name of an article that is published by The Onion every time the U.S. has a mass shooting. What seems like a very distasteful headline has become a norm on The Onion, being posted quite frequently. The Onion may be a satire news site, but unfortunately the headline holds very true.
As I write this article, I am sitting in my classroom, observing my classroom full of students. This current class has 25 students. If you asked me to choose six students at random and have the rest of the class killed, I could never ever handle it. But that is the awful, awful reality today for teachers and parents at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The even worse truth? This is not the first time, nor the last time that this will happen.
According to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security, there have been approximately 2,052 school shootings in the U.S. How can we prevent this? The way to prevent this is so obvious. We all know what it is. We have to prevent these weapons of murder from getting into the wrong hands. Thoughts and prayers won’t solve anything, and it isn’t a mental health issue. Isn’t it weird how mental health hasn’t murdered hundreds of children every year in other countries?
Time and time again lawmakers claim to care about the lives of children; When Covid-19 broke out and we were asked to mask up, Republican lawmakers rushed to ban any sort of mask mandate everywhere, on a national, state, and local level. They cited reasons about how wearing masks can traumatize and cause mental and physical harm to children. When Republicans decided that critical race theory was suddenly a problem in our schools, they once again acted as fast as they could to ban the teaching of CRT in our schools, again on a national, state, and local level. When Republicans decided that four transgender teens participating in sports was suddenly a problem in our schools, they worked with blazing speed to ban transgender students from competing in sports.
It’s incredible how fast they can act and how they can get these things done. But when over 550 children have been murdered in school shootings, Republicans have done absolutely nothing about it. The one issue that is truly killing kids is the one issue that they refuse to act on. Our lawmakers are paid off and unwilling to ever do anything about it. Mitt Romney alone has taken $13,647,676 from the NRA, and has historically always voted against any form of gun control regulation.
Trajan Littlefield
Smithfield