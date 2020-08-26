To the editor:
As we race towards the most important crossroad of our lifetime, each of us need to decide if we want freedom and prosperity or the loss of our freedoms, enslavement and total financial disaster. No matter how you slice it, those are our two options. We’re not talking about mild differences. We are talking about the most radical, destructive, socialist agenda in history. No matter how it is packaged, it’s the MOAB (Mother of All Bombs) designed to destroy America as we know her.
Our Heavenly Father has told us that we will worship him or be swept off the face of the land. I believe him.
In May of 2019 in an editorial, I invited everyone to read and sing at the top of their voices the fourth verse of our National Anthem. Sadly, I doubt if many took advantage of that invitation. Those of you that routinely question my heritage and education either didn’t know there was a fourth verse or are so full of hate that you automatically dismiss my point. That’s your loss. So, I direct my message to all patriots.
The National Anthem:
O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand / Between their lov'd home and the war's desolation! / Blest with vict'ry and peace may the heav'n rescued land / Praise the power that hath made and preserv'd us a nation! / Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just, / And this be our motto - "In God is our trust," / And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave / O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave. (Francis Scott Key.)
From the fourth verse of My Country ‘Tis of Thee we sing:
Our fathers' God to Thee, / Author of liberty, / To Thee we sing. / Long may our land be bright, / With freedom's holy light, / Protect us / by Thy might, / Great God our King!
From the 3rd verse of Oh, Beautiful For Spacious Skies:
Oh, beautiful for heroes proved / In liberating strife, / Who more than self their country loved, / And mercy more than life!
America! America! / May God thy gold refine. Till all success be nobleness / And every gain divine.
It is time for all men and women to stand proudly and firmly against all that is gnawing at the very fabric of our great republic. The repetitive references to deity are no coincidence! Every state in the union recognizes God as our supreme being yet the wizards of smart honestly believe they are superior.
I am sure Father weeps bitterly to see all the hate in this land of milk and honey not to mention the millions of his unborn children routinely being terminated.
David B. Kerr
Preston