To the editor:
Yesterday, I got a flyer in the mail from a local individual seeking federal office. In that document, he declares fealty to a certain individual, but makes no reference to the Constitution of the United States. That may be an oversight, but even that would be telling. It must be clear, what he proposes — possibly unknowingly — is monarchy. This is an old question. The Greeks over 2,000 years ago came up with an idea to overcome the ravages of personalistic government. They decided to make the law into their king — they called it Basileus. The law, as determined by elected representatives, would be their monarch. It is important to note that if you descend into monarchy, willingly or unwillingly, you are giving up your choice of leader. Many would question the choice they made as designated in his flyer. At least we all still have the right and a vehicle to express ourselves. We face a time similar to Rome in 27 BC when the republic ended; our prospects lie in the balance.
Kenneth Tingey
Logan