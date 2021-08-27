As a life-long nurse and once school nurse, I am rather grateful that I am no longer in the schools or the acute care setting. However, as a nurse I am terribly disheartened at the behavior of so many Americans. In Utah at this time we have the unique opportunity to be able to envision what our state may look like in a matter of a few weeks. States like Florida and Texas are giving us a preview of what is to come. Their healthcare systems are imploding under the strain of unvaccinated and very ill people. They have filled the hospitals taking up all available beds. One best not have a heart attack or multiple trauma as there is no more room to care for you. And there is not enough nursing personnel to carry the burden of care. Hospitals are forced to close wings and move nurses to assist in ICU and tented ICU's.
We have two proven tools in our toolbox to prevent Utah from following suit and causing disaster in our hospitals and clinics. The best is to get vaccinated with the two shots available for free at the local BRHD where our wonderful and dedicated staff is still happily providing the vaccine they started giving in January. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11 to 7 to all over the age of 12. It is free, easy and takes just a few minutes. Volunteers are helping. The other proven protection against this voracious virus is for all to wear masks inside and especially in school. The virus is spread through tiny droplets that come out of our nose and mouth in simply talking and breathing. It is a small price to pay for the freedom to attend school in person and see friends without the risk of making them deathly ill.
Advertisement
I remember the brouhaha over HIV in the 1980s. COVID Delta is far more transmissible. We all want to be able to be together in gatherings and to have our kids in classrooms. It is not working so well in Florida and Texas. Stop the mandates. Let's be different. Let's do it better. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask because you care about others.