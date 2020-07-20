To the editor:
Want businesses to open up and the economy to recover?
Want to send kids back to school safely? Attend church?
No. 1 Wear a mask! Masks are the undisputed solution to flattening the curve.
No. 2 Don’t attend the planned super-spreader event: Cache County Fair and Rodeo.
We can write the news headlines today: “COVID super spreader event to take place in Logan August 5-8.” Two weeks later, as public schools and USU are scheduled to open, local and state news: “Cache County hospitals overwhelmed, schools closed, countywide emergency declared.”
Have we learned nothing from the disastrous examples of Florida, Texas, Arizona and other states that refused to follow recommendations of health experts and scientists? Across the nation we have plenty of evidence of the irresponsibility of unrestricted openings and the horrific results. How many deaths, illnesses, and permanent medical conditions will result from this ill-conceived event?
Who is likely to suffer the most? The essential employees who work in grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores and the many other service industries have no choice but to serve the public and expose themselves to the spreading virus.
Jean M. Lown
Logan