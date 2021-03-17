To the editor:
The Crockett Avenue Pressurized Irrigation Project would forever change my neighborhood. We love our city rivers and canals and wish them to remain intact in order to preserve some of the beautiful aspects of inner Logan, the beautiful big trees, the ducks and other wildlife, the fishing, walking, hiking, biking, tubing, rafting, and kayaking that are participated in regularly in my area of town. They are central to the charm of Logan and are a reason people love living here.
We have loved taking our children on walks along the Little Logan River, playing and wading in the water, watching ducks and other wildlife, chasing waterskeeters. We also walked to Stewart Nature Park and enjoyed the Logan River rushing by, throwing rocks in it, trying to skip rocks and to watch the splash. We breathed in the musky smell of the riparian areas and experience the various reeds, bushes and trees that grow along the river. We also enjoy the river as it flows through Jens Johanssen Park and Merlin Olsen Central Park. Now that our children are grown, we take grandchildren on these adventures. None of them live anywhere that provides such an experience right in their neighborhoods. Our Logan rivers and canals are truly unique and must be preserved!
It wasn’t too long ago that the Little Logan River flowed freely right on our block, but it was put in a box and covered with dirt and a sidewalk. Now it’s underground all the way from 525 East to the Island Market. This changed the ambiance of our neighborhood forever. No one asked us whether we wanted this to happen or what we thought of the idea! Now it can never be restored.
The stated goals of the Crockett Project are to improve flood control and improve water delivery efficiency for irrigation. About flood control, I would argue that in the 35 years I have lived here there were only two years when flooding was a concern, and sandbagging was sufficient. The major flooding has historically been along the Blacksmith Fork River and into the heavy development that was permitted on its floodplain (unfortunately for those homes and businesses). How can major spending be justified to manage flooding on the Logan River? We already have three dams for that. How can the loss of this city’s waterways culture and the recreation it provides, be justified?
I suspect that there are underlying reasons for this project that have more to do with water for more sprawling residential housing developments and the money to be made therein. These developments often provide walkways along newly made waterways. Why should existing waterways in older sections of Logan be sacrificed for new developments?
Heading up this project is JUB Engineers and the Langdon Group, of Salt Lake City. We dealt with them back when the “improving” 400 East project was being pushed, remember? Their tactics are to present the public with some options to choose from and to not allow input outside of these alternatives. “Let’s not do this project at all!” comments are not allowed.
Mary Reynolds
Logan