To the editor:
Modeling downtown Logan after Ogden doesn’t appeal to many Logan residents, yet the call for high-density residential development is touted as the answer to Logan’s downtown renewal. Demolition of the Emporium and four adjacent buildings topped Monday’s Historic Preservation Committee meeting. During the meeting there was expression of both support for and opposition to approving the city’s request for immediate demolition. The committee voted 4-1 against the proposal. Advocates for the Center Block project, a 129-unit, five-story apartment building, mourned yet another delay in the “smart growth” model for Cache Valley. The Historical Preservation Committee’s denial was the right decision. The city’s rush to tear down these buildings suggests that the Center Block project is a done deal and it is not.
The council and Mayor Daines still have an opportunity to bring forth an appropriate project that aligns with downtown Logan rather an advocate for a 55-foot flat Main Street façade with 129 units crammed into less than two acres. Even reducing the project by 40 units creates more livable space for residents and allow for varying architectural features that would blend into our downtown more suitably. However, our new Town Center zoning ordinance allows for 70 units per acre of residential development so this is what the developer proposed. The Center Block project would allow 72 units per acre (additional units as a density bonus).
Supporters of the project expressed disappointment following Monday’s vote, claiming that Logan citizens live in the past and fear change. Fear change? Change is all we’ve lived with in recent years. Whether it’s water conservation and related city fee increases, property tax hikes to finance redevelopment and school district budgets, loss of open space and local agricultural land, and the shifting landscape of retail with many large and small stores closing. Change is also showing itself by what appear to be new, super-charged political agendas being pushed by groups advocating this or that. Change appears endless to us all right now. This is perhaps why, as a community, we want to step back and take a longer view before demolishing huge swaths of Logan’s Main Street.
Downtown Logan is waking up and revitalizing as seen on Center Street’s renovation, the extended weekend hours of Blue Bird Candy and other local businesses. There is also renewed interest in downtown home purchases by folks who are actually occupying those homes. Let’s put the brakes this demolition so that informed, interested and appointed representatives can weigh all development options. At Monday’s meeting, I urged the Historical Preservation Committee to be stewards of our beloved Logan and to keep front and center those things that make Logan unique, special and timeless while balancing the needs of growth.
Deborah Miller
Logan