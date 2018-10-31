To the editor:
The new water advisory board has announced that it has a new program for watering gardens. It still collects fees for use of ditch water, with one little adjustment, it's piped, as in "not visible."
One of the joys of gardening has been the satisfaction of seeing the water in the ditches, even downtown. Piping irrigation will remove it from our view. Already the canals in the valley are not visible, they are piped.
We are being asked to accept the word of the water wizards that the access still remains to us. It just can't be seen until it's "your" turn. We should be aware that the population of Cache Valley has increased substantially as it has all over northern cities. I would like to see proof provided by the water managers that our past access to gardening
still exists.
I would like to see how it is measured and how much it will effect our future relationship with irrigation water to ﬁll home aquifers. If we can only access it through the system, how is it measured and provided, and will it allow for ground aquifers of the gardens and lawns?
Those of us who have used flood irrigation will have to put in a new irrigation system, right? Who will pay for that?
There is too much left unsaid and unexplained.
Mary Tallmadge
Logan