To the editor:
Don’t unborn black lives matter?
This question was raised at the local Black Lives Matter protest held Saturday, at the Cache County Courthouse. The question was deflected by the speaker as a subject for another protest. But is it?
According to its website, Black Lives Matter “began as a call to action in response to state-sanctioned violence and anti-Black racism.” What is non-violent about abortion – the killing of an innocent baby? The process, according to the Canadian Medical Association Journal, uses a “high-power suction machine or curette … to dismember and kill the fetus or human being. This is surely violent.” (Can Med Assoc J. 1 May 1995; 152(9) page 1376). Even more violent is the soul shock to the mother (whether or not she realizes it).
Is this violent action state sanctioned? Yes.
I will finish with a quote from a famous person who called abortion murder. “We used to look for death from the man in the blue coat and now it comes in a white coat.”
We should not be looking to de-fund the police, we should de-fund Planned Parenthood.
The quote, incidentally, was by Jesse Jackson to a black newspaper in Chicago.
Robin Elliott
Logan