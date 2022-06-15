On June 6th, I received a mailer from Education First Utah (EFU) for Val Potter; it included an endorsement from Gary Herbert. This mailer solidified concerns I've had for years about Herbert, EFU, and Potter.
EFU, also known as "Our Schools Now," is chaired by Gail Miller (www.educationfirst.org). Herbert brought to Utah electronic voting, Common Core, negative tax change attempts, and lockdowns. Potter previously served two terms as this district's representative, and Grassroots Utah lists him in the Bottom 25 Lifetime lists (2019-2020).
I have combed through donations for both Potter and Petersen made from 2016 to 2020, respectively, and I am alarmed at the results. All donations are found at: https://Disclosures.utah.gov. I've posted my analysis at: https://tinyurl.com/UT-house-dist2-cand-donations. The adage to "follow the money" is especially applicable in politics, as this is a great litmus test to determine ulterior motives for political actions.
Potter's 53% of donations from PACs and Out-of-State organizations are in complete contrast with Petersen's donations, 76% of which are from local or Utah residents. Potter has been closely involved with generating funding for USU Extension for several years. This makes me question whether his professional position has influenced both his campaign donors and also his progressive voting record. For a candidate running to represent District 2 residents, I think the severe lack of local donations from the district or the county — only 10% overall — is quite telling of the type of representative he once was and will be again if re-elected.