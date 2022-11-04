Ads by the county exec state if re-elected he will bring cell coverage to Logan Canyon. This is also mentioned in his HJ op-ed written on March 1. $20 million is sought to install fiber optics for cell service in the canyon. This cost is the tip of the taxpayer-dollar iceberg. This is misguided on many levels. It would cause irreversible damage to our canyon. Imagine tearing up highway shoulders for fiber optic lines, trenching branch lines up unspoiled ridges, and cell towers on every peak with line-of-sight to the ribbon of pavement below. Now picture all the roads to service them. So much for “the last unspoiled place.”
There’s a better way. Low-Earth orbit is populated with thousands of small satellites to replace cell towers. We can stop building the unsightly things (even those poorly disguised as trees). Apple announced the latest iPhone will send SOS messages anywhere on Earth via satellite starting NEXT MONTH. T-Mobile and SpaceEx announced satellite text messaging on smartphones will be available by 2024. Others are working likewise. Remember that hideous Bell-era microwave tower that was removed from Saddleback Peak (at taxpayer expense)? That’s EVERY cell tower in a few years, made obsolete by satellites. Promising to fill the canyon with cell towers is like promising to fill it with Pony Express stations right when the invention of the telegraph is announced. Our county exec faces a constituency keenly interested in our canyon’s beauty. Don’t spend another penny on this already-obsolete project.
