To the editor:
An apartment building in the Emporium business block? Have all the ramifications been thought through? No one has speculated out loud who would be allowed to live there. Will there be families with children? Children need a place to play and run that is safe. Not between parked cars.
When the city took over the Deer Pen property, the council didn't follow directives in place. A model home was built by a contractor as an example for homes. Is the city going to be the landlord to this apartment building? The business block should be for businesses. There have always been apartments above retail stores. If the businesses that were in the Emporium when the city bought it (The city council OK’d Peterson's idea) hadn't been forced out, the Emporium would have been kept up. The loss would be lower. Businesses affect one another, and we have lost a number of great business in that area because of non-city support and poor planning. Let people who want to buy the Emporium and upgrade it do so.
The city a number of years ago was ready to tear down a theater on South Main Street until Michael Ballam and many people pitched in. Today we have a beautiful theater that draws many people each year. Put the splash pad on 1st North in that parking lot. Center Street was great as an alternate idea but the noise from it would be heard inside the theaters in that vicinity and thus not be acceptable.
The library was brought up again. The corner area on 2nd East and 5rth North would be a choice place. Away from the busy main street. It would have its own parking, trees and grass and be close to the bus service. I understand the church is not being used.
LuAnn Harris
Logan