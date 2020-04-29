To the editor:
Deborah Miller pointed out a serious problem we are facing if we continue to build high-density housing units in our downtown area. Developers have already broken ground on the 70-unit apartment building across from Logan High School. These apartments will be built on a piece of ground that looks to be less than an acre of land. Where will the tenants park their cars? Where will the children play? What impact will an additional 200 people make on the existing neighborhood? There could be up to 4 people living in two bedroom apartments.
In 2019, the development on 100 East at Garff Gardens was approved and will include 106 apartments. Where will the tenants park their cars? Where will the children play? What impact will an additional 250 people make on the existing neighborhood?
I am reminded of the year I taught at a university in China. I lived on the 5th floor of the faculty apartment building. No one had a car. Everyone walked, rode a bike, took the bus or rode in a taxi. Rats were attracted to the garbage that accumulated around the apartments. Those rodents were huge. They were scary. Fortunately they did not climb to the 5th floor where I lived, but the people who lived on lower floors were inundated. Thieves were a serious problem. My teacher friends lost their bikes more than once.
My experience teaching in China was great, but I was glad to return to my home in Logan. I was glad to live where I had space to breathe, plant a garden and choose to enjoy my neighbors but not have us live on top of each other.
I think we should see how the additional 450 people living downtown, from the apartments that have been cleared, will impact our community before we agree to build an additional 126-unit apartment building on Main Street. Those apartments will bring 260 additional people into our downtown world and add to traffic congestion.
We are learning how important social distancing is during this COVID 19 pandemic. We feel relatively safe in our mountain valley now. Will our lives be different when approximately 710 new residents crowd into our downtown area? Let's first see how 450 new downtown residents looks and feels like before we add another 260 residents on Main Street.
Please, Mayor Daines and City Council members, think about the impact this influx of people might have on our lives. Let's postpone the decision to build the additional 126 apartments in the Emporium area until we know what happens when the buildings that have been approved are built.
Lucille Hansen
Logan