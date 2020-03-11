To the editor:
The great city fathers have spoken. And their solution: Preserve our downtown heritage. Yes, that’s right, the Lords of Yesteryear, led by Eugene Needham, have vocalized. “Save (is my recall correct?) the Emporium!” Again. While we’re at it, why not put off a library in downtown. Again. Let’s revitalize Logan’s unthriving downtown by inertia!
Throw away all those Smart Growth principles we’ve been boning up on and let’s judge all proposals by how many parking spaces we can add. Never mind growing and vital central business districts everywhere that are coming alive by encompassing compact development. Forget multiple destinations in a walkable city center. Why not put a premium on drive-up shopping? Yep, maybe leave the motor running, if we don’t have to park too far away.
The Emporium. Monument to poor architecture and mini-mall crawling. Now a historic building; testament to … uh, a 1970s face-lift that has been plaguing this city ever since. Can’t anyone make it go away? Try as we might, the loud minority continues to thwart every good idea to resuscitate our faltering downtown with inaction, obfuscation, and bogus historical proclamation.
Three cheers for Mayor Daines for taking leadership on revitalization. At a time when there are empty storefronts, limited entertainment/restaurant options, stagnating air pollution, calamitous sprawl, child obesity, too much screen time, a new “Loop” bus route, rising carbon accumulation, reduced social engagement, and urgent need to restore the real historic downtown these same old players throw up roadblocks at every turn.
I say Hooray for anyone who wants to build quality, affordable, compact living spaces in the central business district (or nearby) of Logan city. In fact, many younger folks are demanding such housing, and for good reasons. Not least of which is to live within walking/biking distance of entertainment, shopping, and food options. Maybe, like me, they also don’t really aspire to own a home or tend a lawn or live someone else’s American Dream. Mostly folks want to live, work, and shop without jumping into their individualized inefficient motorized propulsion machines.
Please can we move on. Please can we encourage healthy public gathering spaces like a 21st century library, a venue for outdoor concerts and movies, an ice skating rink, benches, bike racks, drinking fountains, street dining, a micro-brewery, and slow food of all types?
A wise person once said, “If your only tool is a hammer, everything begins to look like a nail.” Business, particularly established businesses, are only one part of the greater fabric of the city center’s future. I suggest that if we wish to build a healthy downtown Logan, we use a greater variety of tools and fasteners
Paul C. Rogers
Logan