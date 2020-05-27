To the editor:
Because of Representative Val Potter's consistent support of public education, Cache Education Association and the member-educators in the northern Utah region are endorsing and supporting this excellent public servant for reelection in House District 3. We admire how he represents his constituents and listens to them. While he follows principles of good and responsible government, he understands the state’s important role and obligation to public education. Representative Potter also knows how to study an issue and make tough decisions. This is a critical moment for our children, their schools, and our communities. At this time of uncertainty: Experience counts. Judgement counts. Northern Utah can count on Val Potter as their representative, and he can count on our votes.
Curtis Benjamin
Nibley