Thank you, Sally Wright, for putting into words what I have not been able to. Your article from Aug. 21st brought me some semblance of the peace that has eluded me this past week. Good writing always does that for me.
Sally: “It’s hard to say ‘you do you’ and shrug off other people’s choices when they impact everyone’s health and safety.”
I spent this past week at Education Week at BYU, which for some 40 years has been the highlight of my year. This yearly trek has always been nothing less than a mecca for me, as I soak up the inspiration that literally hovers in the very air I breathe. Though I do not enjoy crowds, I have thought of them as fellow mecca-seekers; who am I to wish someone away from such a glorious, life-changing experience?
Last year’s cancellation was a tremendous disappointment, albeit a necessary one. All year I waited with bated breath, would it be held this year? ... Yes, it’s looking good ... I haven’t heard it’s cancelled ... The Delta variant is rising, rising; what will happen? ... Still no cancellation ... The First Presidency’s message on wearing masks and getting vaccinated ... BYU’s own pronouncement that their policy supports the First Presidency’s recommendation “including those attending Education Week.” Hooray!! It’s going to be fine!!! My fellow mecca-seekers OF COURSE will follow these guidelines, and we’ll be safe and happy campers.
My arrival on campus ... the shattering realization that 90% of my fellow mecca-seekers are not wearing masks even in our crowded conditions ... The continued blind eye of those 90% turned away from the daily read-aloud reminder of BYU’s policy in accordance with the First Presidency’s message ... My struggle of whether to continue or go home for my own safety? ... The desperate tightening of my own mask as well as trying not to breathe too much ... The puzzlement, the puzzlement, the puzzlement of it all ...
Sally: “I wonder, how can I honor the fears of those who don’t seem to honor mine?
“How can I let go of the grief that comes from discovering people I love do not actually share my values like I assumed they did?
“How many people will needlessly suffer because of pride and stubbornness, and how can we love through it? Will we ever get out of this mess?
“Surely, faith in Christ and loving relationships are worth hanging onto. Contention, resentment, and passionate devotion to misinformation—these are definitely things to let go of.”