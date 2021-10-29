I am writing this letter in support of Chris Nelson who is running for mayor in North Logan. I have known Chris since 1995. I worked closely with him for over 12 years in the late 1990s and early 2000s. We have stayed in touch since we stopped working together. He has many qualities that, in my opinion, would make him an excellent person to lead North Logan as their mayor.
In addition to living in North Logan for the last 32 years, I know he has been active in local issues. He is well educated but his experience goes beyond his outstanding financial skills. He has had many experiences including manufacturing processes, costing products, negotiating insurance both business and health, purchasing, legal matters, and human resource management. while not a salesperson, he has been selling his ideas for many years by doing extensive research to support his positions. I am certain he would be able to relate to all the people working for the city, as well as the others elected in the local government. He is a good listener and would seek input from anyone interested in providing it.
He is very capable of making decisions based on research he has done, in addition to inputs of others. If I had to define him, I would say he is firm but fair in all his dealings with people. Please support Chris Nelson for mayor of North Logan.