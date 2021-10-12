North Logan is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. We are fortunate to have elected officials who dedicate a significant amount of time and energy to maintaining and improving this beautiful hamlet. As we prepare to elect a new mayor, there is one candidate whose work and dedication to our community have been extraordinary, her name is Lyndsay Peterson.
There is the obvious community service Lyndsay has provided as the chair of the Planning Commission, and on the board of the Friends of the North Logan Library; but there is also her dedication to the youth, where she coaches volleyball, softball and regularly volunteers in our schools. This level of contact and connection with our community are the reasons that she will be able to fully represent the citizens of North Logan. As a result of her continuous service, Lyndsay is very aware of the varied needs of people throughout North Logan.
Many political candidates call for elected officials to be more responsive and listen to their constituencies, but do not have a plan or method to do so. Through her community involvement, Lyndsay has been listening to and addressing the needs of our community in all her capacities and will continue to do so as mayor.
Lyndsay Peterson is an attorney, community connector, dedicated civic leader, and without question, the best person to become the next mayor of North Logan. Please consider joining us in voting for Lyndsay Peterson for mayor of North Logan.