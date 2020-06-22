To the editor
I urge all Republicans in the cities of Wellsville, Hyrum, Mendon, Paradise, Avon, and Mount Sterling to vote for Marc Ensign for County Council. Marc has the experience and intellect to serve us well. His business background makes him a unique candidate for governing our county. We need someone who is fiscally responsible and able to understand all the complex and sophisticated issues confronting our communities. He has built and run successful businesses with multi-million dollar budgets. He knows how to manage a budget. Marc Ensign is a proven leader. He is willing to objectively look all reasonable proposals and has the judgment to make the best decisions. He works well with others and will promote the best interests of Cache County. Marc cares about Cache County. He is a good neighbor. He is honorable and a man of action.
We are very fortunate that Marc is willing to serve as a member of the Cache County Council. Please complete your primary election ballot and mail it before June 30, and vote for Marc Ensign.
James C. Jenkins
Cache County