The deadline for letters to the editor related to the Nov. 5 election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
There is a 250-word limit for election letters. They can be submitted at hjnews.com or emailed to hjletter@hjnews.com.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The deadline for letters to the editor related to the Nov. 5 election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
There is a 250-word limit for election letters. They can be submitted at hjnews.com or emailed to hjletter@hjnews.com.