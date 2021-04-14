To the editor:
Ridgeline has always been a place where I have felt safe and accepted, but after today I for the first time am embarrassed to call myself a Riverhawk. The hate speech portrayed today not just by the kid who cut the flag down (with scissors, I assure you it wasn’t a knife, I was standing right under him) but also by the majority of the student body was absolutely disgusting. I started videoing what was going on as soon as I saw what they were doing. I knew something not good was going to happen, and I wanted to make sure I addressed it on my social media platform. I couldn’t even watch the whole flag being cut down before I walked out of the school choking back tears. I am very sad that a school that is portrayed as a very good school turned into a bad school in a matter of one action.
Briton Rasmussen
Providence