To the editor:
Remember Richard Nixon, that wild-eyed radical who signed the Clean Air Act in 1970? Less than a decade later, the catalytic converter was reducing pollution and clearing up smog in cities across our nation. Less than a decade ago the widespread use of solar energy was considered a pipedream. Now it is providing clean affordable energy, even for people of modest means. Recently the Ford Motor Company announced the impending presentation of an overwhelmingly powerful and efficient all-electric model of the F150 pickup. I want one. Instead of gas and oil pipelines (that often leak), how about a pipeline grid modeled on the Interstate highway system that takes water from too-wet areas and delivers it to too-dry areas? Wind, solar, geo-thermal, electric charging stations, and other energy innovations, as well as a water interstate, offer new, well-paid and environmentally healthy job opportunities.
We Americans are an ingenious and adaptable people. We can create clean energy delivery systems that set an example and a challenge to the rest of the world while creating jobs and a healthier homeland to live in. We owe it to each other, to our children, and to the earth that nourishes us. Please consider supporting the Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307) and all other renewable energy initiatives by contacting your elected representatives. You can find them at: https://www.usa.gov
Ilona Jappinen
Logan