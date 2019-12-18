To the editor:
Although I now live 2,200 miles away from Cache Valley, I still want my former residence of 15 years to flourish. That is why I enthusiastically support Mayor Holly Daines in her innovative thinking regarding the revitalization of downtown Logan.
It should embarrass all Loganers (Loganites?) how dead the area around Center and Main is 360 nights a year. A vibrant downtown is not only an economic boon for small towns, but also aesthetically pleasing to behold. All who love Logan should applaud Holly for her efforts.
And yet, a group named the Logan Historic Preservation Committee voted 4-1 to deny the city permission to knock down The Emporium, which lies vacant and dead smack in the middle of Main Street. This vote is more of a nuisance than an edict since the Logan City Council can simply vote for demolition anyway come January — which makes me wonder why this committee even exists. Perhaps they like the free pizza they mooch off the city’s dime at their monthly meeting.
The Emporium may be old, but it is only marginally historic. When last open, the Emporium housed a probation office and a T-shirt spray painter. Perhaps in the glory days of the building, Abe Lincoln and Jim Bridger used to meet there for lunch and buy mustache oil at a haberdashery for a nickel. More likely, it was just a common building that lasted decade after decade because the decline of retail shopping was unseen by myopic minds.
Maybe Gene Needham III and the other members of this committee openly pine for 1977, when everyone drove their Oldsmobile downtown to shop at The Emporium before rushing home to catch the newest episode of “Donny & Marie.” Mr. Needham and his nostalgic band need to accept that 1977 is dead and should be left to rot in its polyester-lined coffin.
If people live downtown, they hang out downtown. If people hang out downtown, activities are needed downtown. If there are activities downtown, business want to be open downtown. This syllogism is irrefutable.
One final thought:
It is tough enough to re-imagine and reinvigorate downtown with the DABC using thuggish tactics to enforce Mormon dogma by banning eateries and pubs that would serve alcohol off Center and Main because the Logan Tabernacle sits there. Adding to this disgrace are local residents that continue to give Mayor Daines static about her proposed changes because their great-grandfather came to Utah with Brigham Young, and they believe that entitles them to veto such plans. It doesn’t. Those people are the epitome of selfishness.
The Emporium is archaic, ugly and useless. Get rid of it.
Harry A. Caines, Jr.
Absecon, New Jersey