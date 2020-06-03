To the editor:
Why was the firefly arrested? For flashing in public. Here is another. What is flashing in Nibley right now Fireflies!
This year, Nibley’s highly vulnerable population of fireflies began their breeding season in late May. We know this because, under the watchful eye of the locals, the beetles were observed blinking at night in Nibley’s Firefly Park. The insects will continue their “luminescent” activity throughout June while seeking mates. The breeding activity typically subsides towards the end of the month.
Utah is home to a handful of small populations of fireflies, one of which occurs at Firefly Park. Nibley is actively trying to protect the population by maintaining the natural environment within the park, encouraging nearby residents to minimize light disturbance at night (especially during June), and limiting pesticide use in the area. Nibley has gone the extra mile by recently enacting a Dark Sky Ordinance for new construction and making it illegal to capture fireflies.
The public is welcome to enjoy the nightlife at Firefly Park and encouraged to follow a few rules to ensure the breeding activity is not disturbed. Many of us have firefly stories to share from our childhoods. Our children deserve to have the same magical experience and create their own stories as do future generations. Let’s enjoy these special creatures while doing our part to make sure they are still around years from now.
The best place to view the fireflies is from Virgil Gibbons Heritage Park (2380 South 800 West). Follow the walkway to the west side of the park and stand by the large willow tree. From there, onlookers can see Firefly Park and the fireflies without disturbing them. The best viewing time is after 10:00 p.m.
When entering the parking lots, please turn off your lights when safe to do so. Avoid shining flashlights into Firefly Park and, please, do not venture off the path or try to capture the fireflies. Residents in the surrounding area love the fireflies as much as you do. They also love to sleep, so be considerate of neighboring homes.
If you would like to see the fireflies with a naturalist, Stokes Nature Center offers guided firefly walks from June 18-23. Visit logannature.org for more information.
Nibley, along with Monarchs of Bridgerland, RAE Environmental and Cache Valley Wildlife Association, will host a webinar (June 24, 6:00-7:30 p.m.) that will include a presentation by Christy Bills on fireflies. Christy is an entomologist with the Natural History Museum of Utah. Other topics will include monarchs (Gail Morris, Southwest Monarch Study) and honey/bumble bees (Dr. Joseph Wilson, USU Biology Dept). The Zoom link will be published on www.nibleycity.com as the date approaches.
Becky Yeager
Cache Valley Wildlife Association