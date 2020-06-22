To the editor:
Cache Valley has the opportunity to vote for a Cache County Council member representing the South District.
Marc Ensign is on the ballot, and would be an incredible member of the council. My daughter performed at his restaurant’s live music night over the course of several years. While enjoying gourmet pizza and watching her and other performers, I observed that Marc is supportive to his employees and encourages individual talent and development.
Marc is an exceptional leader. He has strong leadership skills that have been refined while managing large teams in successful Cache Valley ventures. He has used those skills as a volunteer for several organizations, demonstrating his commitment to the community. His leadership skills and fiscal discipline would be valuable additions to the County Council.
Marc has the unique capability to transform problems into opportunities. He maintains a positive attitude in the midst of challenges.
His consistent and thoughtful ways of communication and connection are integral to the success of his businesses and community projects. Marc understands the importance of networking with others to accomplish mutual goals as noted in his work in community organizations. He knows how to communicate effectively, whether it is with a teenager performing at his restaurant, politicians, business leaders, or his grandchildren.
Marc Ensign is hard working, ethical, and trustworthy. Please consider voting for him in the primary election. Ballots need to be postmarked by 6/29. Marc’s desire to serve the community is apparent, and he would make an excellent County Council Representative.
Karina Andelin Brown
Nibley