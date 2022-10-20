We need leaders who work together to resolve the problems and challenges that we face. The county executive has a duty to work with the County Council and must work within the laws established by Cache County and the State of Utah. The county executive and the County Council don’t always have to agree. In fact, it is healthy if they don’t always agree. But they must follow the law and in the end they must come to an agreement on what is best for the County.
Cache County is currently experiencing far too many challenges due to inadequate leadership. That’s why I support Marc Ensign. He came forward to restore integrity, re-establish cooperation, regain confidence and return Cache County government to a leader we can trust. Marc Ensign is that leader. Marc has been a leader in business, learning the importance of hiring good employees, operating within a budget, making a payroll, and achieving success. He has learned the importance of listening to and cooperating with others to gain that success. He has accomplished that with balancing the needs and priorities of his family and serving others as well.
We must have the courage to step forward and stop the problems that have caused so much turmoil in our county. Too often we become disillusioned with politics and the direction of a political leader, this time we can do something to change that. Join with me to WRITE-IN Marc Ensign for Cache County executive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.