To the editor:
As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Box Elder Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking on Sept. 28 at the Brigham City USU Campus to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. There are many reasons I walk to bring awareness to suicide. First and foremost I wear red beads for the loss of my first husband and father of our five children to suicide. I wear silver beads because he was active duty in the military. I wear green beads for the struggles I have had personally with thoughts of suicide during some very dark periods of my life. I wear blue beads because I support the cause. I have met so many amazing people who have lost loved ones to suicide. I have felt the depth of their despair as they mourn lives that could have been saved. I have witnessed the courage of good friends who have trusted me enough to share their own struggles with thoughts of suicide. I have spoken with complete strangers on the phone and listened to their heart breaking stories about the struggles they are having with loved ones in their families.
I walk because I hope that as I share my personal stories, both of failure and success, others might find strength, inspiration, and courage. I hope that it prompts others to have the difficult conversations with the people in their lives they are concerned about. I hope that because I walk just one person, one family, will be spared the devastation that comes from losing a loved one to suicide.
Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and let others know they are not alone. Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health, and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Join me in this walk. We need you.
Carrie da Cruz
Elwood