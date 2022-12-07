Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Will Republicans, now that they have gained control of the House of Representatives, look to governing? During the last campaign, Republicans hyperventilated about inflation, whined about the cost of fuel, kvetched about crime and bellyached about immigration, but never once did they detail what they would do to improve or fix any of those problems.

Republicans campaigned on these issues and will control the House next year by the skin of their teeth, but what are their plans to tackle these problems? How will they bring aid and comfort to the American people? What will the Republicans in the House actually do to reduce inflation, bring down crime rates, or sensibly address immigration? NOTHING!

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.