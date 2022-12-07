Will Republicans, now that they have gained control of the House of Representatives, look to governing? During the last campaign, Republicans hyperventilated about inflation, whined about the cost of fuel, kvetched about crime and bellyached about immigration, but never once did they detail what they would do to improve or fix any of those problems.
Republicans campaigned on these issues and will control the House next year by the skin of their teeth, but what are their plans to tackle these problems? How will they bring aid and comfort to the American people? What will the Republicans in the House actually do to reduce inflation, bring down crime rates, or sensibly address immigration? NOTHING!
Republicans in the Crazy Caucus have made it clear they have no interest in governing. They will do nothing about inflation, gas prices, crime, or immigration. Many Republicans in the House seem prepared to spend the next two years on retribution, vengeance and animus. Thankfully, the American people stopped their headlong rush towards fascism by not electing most of the nut case candidates offered by the Republican party and former president _rump.
The Do-Nothing-Know-Nothing Party luckily only barely controls the House and not the Senate. But the Crazy Caucus in the House is only interested in pursuing crackpot MAGA/Q stuff. Of course, the MAGA cretins in the Senate aren’t any better. All those members of Congress who tried to subvert the law and our Constitution for former president _rump need to be removed from Congress.
The most important thing we can do is pray for our country and the Constitution now that former president _rump has declared his wish to terminate the Constitution in his usual demented manner on social media. Those of us who are familiar with history will recognize the similarity of this maniacal statement to those of another man who wanted to and succeeded in suspending the constitution of Germany. Is there any surprise why _rump wanted to have dinner with an antisemite and a Neo-Nazi?
The most delusional supporters of _rump appear to be white supremacists, Neo-Nazis and the poor, duped Q followers. These are traditionally people who rarely voted in the past, but _rump desperately wants those voters and will continue to do anything to keep them on his side. Therefore, _rump will never say he made a mistake having dinner with the pathetic antisemite and Neo-Nazi. Kanye West doesn’t realize if he lived in the time and place of his hero, Hitler, all West’s assets would be taken from him and Hitler’s regime would then kill him. Poor Kanye.
Please pray to protect our country and the Constitution from the forces of evil that surround _rump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.